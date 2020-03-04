|
|
FRANKLINVILLE - Mr. Kenneth Robert Childs, age 69, formerly of Franklin Street, went to be with the Lord Sunday (March 1, 2020).
He was born Dec. 31, 1950, in Cuba, the son of Rev. Robert W. and Joyce Jones Childs.
Mr. Childs was a graduate of Kittaning Senior High School in Kittaning, Pa., and attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina.
Ken served as head deacon of Elton Baptist Church and later attended Franklinville Baptist Church.
Ken was a photography enthusiast, avid Buffalo Bills fan and sports card collector. He enjoyed woodworking as an employee of Arcade Dimensions and Fitzpatrick and Weller in Ellicottville and also worked at Warsaw Water Works.
Surviving Ken are his mother, Joyce Childs of Rushford; three brothers, William A. (Linda Pierce) Childs of Lafayette, Ind., Stephen L. (Mona Sampson) Childs of Ithaca and James A. (Elaine Kroeker) Childs of Quito, Ecuador; and sister, Patricia J. Childs (Kent) Chittley of North Tonawanda. Also surviving are 32 nieces and nephews; and 21 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Rawson Baptist Church, 7627 Rawson Road, Cuba, with Pastor Nelson McCall.
Memorials may be sent to Reach Beyond, P.O. Box 39800, Colorado Springs, CO 80949-9800, to support the Jim and Elaine car fund.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 4, 2020