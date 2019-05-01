Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. Haas. View Sign Service Information Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-0254 Send Flowers Obituary





Born June 28, 1946, in Salamanca, he was the son of George L. and Matilda Flick Haas.



Ken was raised in Salamanca but spent most of his adult life in Olean. He previously worked as a porter in the food service division at St. Bonaventure University. He loved being a part of the University family.



He attended the Linwood Center and cherished his time with his beloved friends and neighbors, whom he considered family. He was especially fond of the staff that, in his words, "took such good care of him."



Ken had a heart of gold and loved everyone that he met. He had a love for music and enjoyed singing. For a time he sang with the Barbershoppers in Olean.



He was known for his sense of fashion, often wearing his fur coat, and adorned with jewelry. He was never seen without fingers full of rings or a neck full of sparkles. He loved his country and was a patriotic man. He was often dressed from head to toe in red, white and blue. Being an American was a sense of pride for him. He was a man who knew what he liked and wasn't afraid to let the world know it.



He loved flowers and spent many hours doing arrangements to decorate his home. He also decorated for all the different seasons.



When you met Ken, you were a friend for life. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a keen wit, and he simply loved life and everyone he had the pleasure of meeting. He will be sadly missed and the Linwood Center will not be the same without "the Ambassador of Linwood."



In addition to his "family" at Linwood and the Olean House Apartments, he is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by a half brother, Fred Flick on Jan. 1, 2018.



A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Burial was in Wildwood Cemetery, Salamanca.



Memorials may be made to the Linwood Adult Day Care Center, 3799 S. Nine Mile Road, Allegany, NY 14706.



