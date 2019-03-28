Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. Tunnicliff. View Sign





Ken was born Oct. 31, 1945, in Elmira, and was a son of Lillian Gaynell.



He served in the U.S. Army from May 23, 1968 to Aug. 20, 1970. Ken became an ordained minister through the Universal Life Church on March 24, 2006.



He enjoyed working around his home and fixing things.



Ken is survived by his loving companion of 19 years, Wendy Pritchard Fredenburg; a son, Kenneth Tunnicliff; a daughter, Wendy Tunnicliff; four stepchildren, Mary Jane (Matt) Myers, Brenda (Victor Harrison Jr.) Fredenburg, Tammy (Paul) Shoup and Robert Fredenburg, all of Olean; four step-grandchildren, Victoria, Clara, Nicholas and Sky; two brothers, David Hand of Minot, N.D., and James Hand of Virginia; a sister, Sylvia Baker of Endicott; a sister-in-law, Bertha Griffith of Hornell; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a close friend, Mike Zoomer of Hinsdale.



Ken was predeceased by two brothers, Kevin Borden in June of 2018 and Larry Hand; a sister, Shirley; and a nephew, Keith Williams.



Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday (March 29, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Douglas E. Travis, pastor of the Harvest Field Outreach, will officiate.



Online condolences may be made at OLEAN - Kenneth W. Tunnicliff, of 5 Edward Ct., passed away Sunday (March 24, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.Ken was born Oct. 31, 1945, in Elmira, and was a son of Lillian Gaynell.He served in the U.S. Army from May 23, 1968 to Aug. 20, 1970. Ken became an ordained minister through the Universal Life Church on March 24, 2006.He enjoyed working around his home and fixing things.Ken is survived by his loving companion of 19 years, Wendy Pritchard Fredenburg; a son, Kenneth Tunnicliff; a daughter, Wendy Tunnicliff; four stepchildren, Mary Jane (Matt) Myers, Brenda (Victor Harrison Jr.) Fredenburg, Tammy (Paul) Shoup and Robert Fredenburg, all of Olean; four step-grandchildren, Victoria, Clara, Nicholas and Sky; two brothers, David Hand of Minot, N.D., and James Hand of Virginia; a sister, Sylvia Baker of Endicott; a sister-in-law, Bertha Griffith of Hornell; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a close friend, Mike Zoomer of Hinsdale.Ken was predeceased by two brothers, Kevin Borden in June of 2018 and Larry Hand; a sister, Shirley; and a nephew, Keith Williams.Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday (March 29, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Douglas E. Travis, pastor of the Harvest Field Outreach, will officiate.Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc

646 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

(716) 372-2200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close