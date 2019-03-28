OLEAN - Kenneth W. Tunnicliff, of 5 Edward Ct., passed away Sunday (March 24, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Ken was born Oct. 31, 1945, in Elmira, and was a son of Lillian Gaynell.
He served in the U.S. Army from May 23, 1968 to Aug. 20, 1970. Ken became an ordained minister through the Universal Life Church on March 24, 2006.
He enjoyed working around his home and fixing things.
Ken is survived by his loving companion of 19 years, Wendy Pritchard Fredenburg; a son, Kenneth Tunnicliff; a daughter, Wendy Tunnicliff; four stepchildren, Mary Jane (Matt) Myers, Brenda (Victor Harrison Jr.) Fredenburg, Tammy (Paul) Shoup and Robert Fredenburg, all of Olean; four step-grandchildren, Victoria, Clara, Nicholas and Sky; two brothers, David Hand of Minot, N.D., and James Hand of Virginia; a sister, Sylvia Baker of Endicott; a sister-in-law, Bertha Griffith of Hornell; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a close friend, Mike Zoomer of Hinsdale.
Ken was predeceased by two brothers, Kevin Borden in June of 2018 and Larry Hand; a sister, Shirley; and a nephew, Keith Williams.
Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday (March 29, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Douglas E. Travis, pastor of the Harvest Field Outreach, will officiate.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019