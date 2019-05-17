OTTO - Kevin A. Thalheimer, 48, of Otto, passed away Thursday (May 16, 2019) at his home .
He was born May 4, 1971, in Gowanda, the son of the late Allan Lee Thalheimer and Jeanette Benson Thalheimer, who survives.
Mr. Thalheimer was a truck driver, and milk hauler, for over 20 years, having driven for many local trucking companies, including Maxx Transport of Holland.
He was a past member of the Snowbounders Snowmobile Club.
Besides his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Alexis Thalheimer; and a son, Nicholas Thalheimer, both of Little Valley; a brother, Keith Thalheimer of Cattaraugus; and a sister, Kim Thalheimer of Cassadaga.
Friends may call from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (May 19, 2019) from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley, where funeral services will be held at noon Monday (May 20, 2019).
Burial will be in Liberty Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 17, 2019