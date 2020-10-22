LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Kevin D. Burlingame, a resident of Las Vegas and an Olean, N.Y. native, passed away Aug. 27, 2020.
Born Aug. 15, 1966, in Olean, he was the son of Susan M. Polk and Merle Burlingame.
Kevin attended Olean Schools and worked as a roofer and contractor.
He was an avid arrowhead hunter, and loved fishing as well as his dog, Regis. He will be missed by his family.
He is survived by his mother, Susan of Olean; his father, Merle of Cuba; his beloved son, Dylan Kevin Burlingame of Lady Lake, Fla.; two sisters, Deborah Peters and Amy (Albie) Reynolds, both of Olean; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Edgar and Florence Burlingame of Cuba; and his maternal grandparents, Merle and Gloria Morris of Olean.
Private graveside services will be held at Mt. View Cemetery, Olean.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
