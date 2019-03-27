Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim W. Rohwer. View Sign

PORTAGE, Ind. - Kim W. Rohwer, aged 63, of Portage, formerly of Ellicottville, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Feb. 14, 2019, at his home.



Kim was born Feb. 9, 1956, in Salamanca, N.Y.



He graduated from Ellicottville Central School in 1974, and then served in the



He worked as a ski slope maintenance technician at Holiday Valley and Holimont ski resorts, and as a delivery merchandiser for Salamanca Beverage. Kim moved to Portage in 1997 and worked as a salesman for the Indiana Pallet Company.



Kim enjoyed life to its fullest. He was known for his storytelling and jokes. He loved being with family and friends, and always laughing. Kim will be truly missed.



Kim is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Rohwer of Little Valley, N.Y.; sisters, Sandra Ristau of Valparaiso and Hope (Greg) Rogen of Cattaraugus, N.Y.; brothers, Ronald (Patricia) Rohwer of Salamanca, Terry Rohwer of Salamanca, Gordon (Charlene) Rohwer of Little Valley and Randy (Jan) Rohwer of Olean, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews that he truly loved.



He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon C. Rohwer; brother, Dale R. Rohwer; and sister, Mary Jane Rohwer.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Ellicottville American Legion, with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating.

