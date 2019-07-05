ALLEGANY - Kimberly A. Mingle, 51, of 111 W. Main St., passed away Tuesday (July 2, 2019) at her home, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 16, 1967, in Buffalo, she moved to the Allegany area as an adult, and had most recently been employed in the landscaping business, prior to her illness.
She enjoyed cooking and gardening, and she especially enjoyed the loving companionship of Brian Buffington, over the past 12 years.
In addition to Brian, she is survived by her mother and stepfather, Dawn and Gary Perkins; a brother; her five children; and her grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (July 8, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 5, 2019