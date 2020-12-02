1/
Kimberly L. Slocum
1965 - 2020
FARMERSVILLE STATION - Kimberly L. Slocum, of Back Street, a lifelong resident of Farmersville, died Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Sept. 30, 1965, in Olean, she was the daughter of David and Donna Clement Slocum.

Kim was a 1983 graduate of Rushford High School and attended J.C.C. She graduated from SUNY Alfred, then became a laboratory technician who started working at MDS Labs in Olean, then the St. Francis Hospital before transferring to Olean General Hospital, where she was currently employed.

Kimberly enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family, especially with her nieces.

Surviving, besides her parents of Farmersville, is a sister, Krista (Scott) Giboo of Farmersville; two nieces, Vanessa and Madison Giboo; an uncle, Tom (Pam) Clement of North Carolina; four aunts, Lucy Taylor of Elba, Vonnie Schuyler of Franklinville, Judy Clement of Louisiana and Arletta Slocum of Florida; and lifelong friends, Tammy Hopkins of Pike and Dave Woodworth of Olean.

She was predeceased by four uncles, Keith Slocum, Roger Clement, William Schuyler and Richard Taylor.

A private gathering will be held at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home in Franklinville, followed by a private burial in Farmersville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
