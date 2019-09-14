|
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Kimberly Marie Field Sharp, 43, of 8344 N. 67th Ave., passed away unexpectedly Monday (Sept. 9, 2019) at home.
She was born July 22, 1976, in Wellsville, N.Y., the daughter of Dennis B. and Luanne Ross Field.
Kimberly was raised in Scio, N.Y., and was a 1994 graduate of Scio Central School.
She resided in the Scio area until 2007, when she moved to Florida. She moved to Arizona in 2009, and was a certified nursing assistant, for a number of facilities. At the time of her death, she was employed by Scottsdale Eye Surgery Center.
She is survived by her father of Bolivar; three sons, David M. Rahr of Alma, N.Y., Graysen A. Sharp and Kaden R. Sharp of Goodyear, Ariz.; her former husband, Jeremy Sharp of Goodyear; two sisters, Angela Field and Pamela Field, both of Scio; a brother, Raymond Field of Scio; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, in addition to her mother, by her paternal grandparents, Maurice and Kay Field; and her maternal grandparents, Richard and Bertha Jones.
Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 34 W. State St., in Wellsville, N.Y. A time of sharing memories and service will follow visitation at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Please consider memorial donations to Dennis Field, 5785 McKee Road, Bolivar, NY 14715, to help cover the transportation cost associated with bringing Kim home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 14, 2019