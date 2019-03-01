Kimberly S. (Young) O'Mara

BRADFORD, Pa. - Kimberly S. Young O'Mara, 53, of 54 S. Kendall Ave., formerly of 474 S. Kendall Ave., passed away, Thursday (Feb. 28, 2019) at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
