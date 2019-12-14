|
|
KANE, Pa. - Kordon J. "Kory" Paar died Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at UPMC-Kane.
Kory was born on Oct. 10, 1945, in Kane, the second of four children to the late Frank J. and Thyra B. Anderson Paar. On May 17, 1969, he married the former Linda J. Greenawalt, who preceded him in death, in 2012.
He had been a resident of the Lutheran Home, at Kane, since August of 2018.
He attended Mt. Jewett and Kane schools, graduating from Kane High School, in 1963. He received an associates degree, in accounting and business administration, from Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1965.
Later that year, Kory enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving for three years. He was discharged in 1968, at the rank of sergeant. While in the army, he was stationed in Korea, for nearly two years. His "Mt. Jewett Salutes" veterans banner is proudly displayed, along U.S. Rte 6, during summer months, near his family's homestead on West Main Street.
Kory was a life-long trucker, and was self employed, for most of his career. He closed his business, and retired in 2012, due to the onset of dementia.
Kory was an avid "old-time" country music fan. He taught himself how to play rhythm guitar, playing and singing with many individuals and groups over the years. He was country, when country wasn't cool!
He was a member of St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church; a member of the American Legion Post 574; and past commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6347. He had a lifetime membership in Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association, of Grain Valley, Mo.
He is survived by a son, Christopher (Rachel Paschen) of Mt. Jewett; a grandson, Landon Hayduk; a sister, Carol (Vern) Lundgren of Sigel; two brothers Dick (Pat) Paar and Chuck (Ona) Paar, both of Mt. Jewett; several nieces and nephews; and his long-time companion and caregiver, Hazel Kelley of Mt. Jewett, to whom the family is extremely grateful.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at the Cummings Funeral Home, in Kane. A funeral service, will military honors, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, in Mt. Jewett, with the Rev. David Pflieger, officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Horizon Lutheran Home, Alzheimers and Dementia Unit, 100 High Point Dr.; or St. Matthews Lutheran Church, in Mt. Jewett; or to the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be expressed at cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 14, 2019