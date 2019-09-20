|
|
LYNCHBURG, Va. - Kristen Marie Tascone, 49, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019).
Born in Biloxi, Miss. on Sept. 11, 1970, she was the daughter of Connie Kellner Schuster and the late Howard Schuster.
Throughout her life, Kristen's first priority has always been her family, setting aside her dreams to raise and homeschool her children and support her husband. Her children describe her as the strongest person they ever knew.
Once she was comfortable and her children were on the right path, she began to focus on her dreams. She earned her master's degree, with honors at Liberty University in criminal justice and paralegal studies. She then started her own business, Eagle Security and Investigations. She always dreamed of being a PI so she could help others.
She was a member of Seven Hills Community Church, where she served as church secretary and counselor.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, Thomas Tascone; four sons, Nikkolas (Cassie) Tascone, Shayne Tascone, Benjamyn (Amanda) Tascone and Joshua Tascone; a daughter, Jessyka Tascone; five grandchildren, Tristan, Ilesia, Lilyanna, Rosalina and Alexandria; two brothers, Keith (Shima) Schuster and Kregg (Kristen) Schuster; and her beloved dog Kismet.
A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at West Lynchburg Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Lockhart, officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, and following the service, until 4:30 p.m.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) at Glenwood Cemetery, in her hometown of Geneva, N.Y.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 20, 2019