ELDRED, Pa. - Kristie Anne Chase, 45, of Elm Street, passed away Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) while surrounded by her loving family members, and after a courageous battle against metastatic melanoma.
Born May 4, 1974, in Bradford, she was a daughter of Daryl and Teresa Curcio Carpenter. On Oct. 3, 1998, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, in Eldred, she married Corey Chase, who survives.
Kristie was a graduate of Bradford Area High School; Jamestown Community College; and Continental School of Beauty Culture.
She had been employed at A Cut Above as a cosmetologist; Zippo Manufacturing Company as an assembler; a teacher's assistant at Otto-Eldred Elementary School; and later as a Housing and Employment Services shelter manager, for YWCA, in Bradford.
Her activities included PTO president, at the Otto-Eldred Elementary School; Nipperettes cheerleading coach; Nippers girl's softball coach; basketball and track scorekeeper, at Otto-Eldred High school; competitive roller and ice skater; Old Home Days volunteer; and a member of the YWCA.
Mrs. Chase loved helping people, and volunteered many hours, for charitable causes. Her generosity has touched many lives forever.
Kristie enjoyed the outdoors, and was very active in kayaking; four-wheeling; roller blading; ice skating; fishing; Zumba; and taking long walks with her family and friends. She also treasured her mermaid collection, and liked to work on crafts, with her friend, Chyrie.
In addition to her husband of over 20 years, she is survived by her two children, Holley A. Chase and Michael C. Chase; her godmother and aunt Mary Curcio and uncle Robert "Bob" Culver; uncle Joe and aunt Jill Curcio; uncle and godfather, Mike and aunt Jan Curcio; uncle Jim and aunt Becky Curcio; and cousins Andy and Nick Culver, Amber, Beth and Chris Curcio, Katie and Julie Curcio; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Loris Woodin and Joseph Curcio; and paternal grandparents, Herbert and Dorothea Kibble Carpenter.
Her cheerful spirit, eternal optimism and her winning smile, will be missed by her many friends and family.
A memorial mass in celebration of Kristie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at St. Raphael's Church, in Eldred, with the Rev. Thomas E. Brown, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Raphael's Cemetery, Eldred.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest Savings Bank account set up by the Bradford YWCA in her children's names, or to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019