BELFAST - Kristina L. Slack, 39, of 9 W. Hughes St., passed away at Olean General Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020) following a lengthy illness.



Born on April 2, 1981, in Cuba, she was the daughter of Craig T. and Jean M. Boyd Bailey. On Feb. 28, 2005, in Belfast, she married Robert Wilson. On July 28, 2012, in Belfast, she married Randall Slack, who also survives.



Kristina grew up in Belfast and attended elementary school at Belfast Central School. At a later date, she received her GED.



She was employed as a hospice nurse for Allegany County Home Health Care, in Wellsville, for several years. She later worked as a volunteer, at Belfast Central School, as a teacher's aide.



Kristina enjoyed gardening; painting rocks; working with animals; was an avid watcher of forensic files on TV; trying new food recipes for the family; crossword puzzles; and doing dishes.



Most of all she loved spending time with the family, especially her grampa, Larry, and grandma, Mary, and her uncle Bob, and aunt, Rowena. She also helped raise her nephew, Jack.



She was a member of the Belfast Robert W. Howden, American Legion, Post No. 1504.



Surviving in addition to her husband, Randall L. Slack are, her mother, Jean Mahony; stepfather, James Mahoney of Belfast; her father, Craig Bailey; stepmother, Kathy Bailey of Arkansas; two sons, Ayden J.M. (Hannah Covert) Wilson of Warsaw and Montgomery L. "Monty" Wilson of Warsaw; a grandson, Liam J.M. Wilson of Belfast; a brother, Ben (Deanna) Bailey of Pensacola, Fla.; a sister, Brittany T. (Andrew) Green of Belfast; two nephews, Logan and Jack Green; two nieces, Carly and Evalee Green.



A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday (Sept. 18, 2020) at the Treusdell Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert Mackmer, of Belfast, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship, at a later date.

