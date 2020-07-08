SCIO - Kristopher R. Francisco, 24, of Scio, died Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday (July 11, 2020) at Riverside Assembly of God, Wellsville, with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. CDC and NYS Dept. of Health guidelines apply. Burial will be with his grandmother, Faith Francisco, in Forest Hills Cemetery, Belmont.
Memorials may be made to Riverside Assembly of God, 3218 Riverside Drive, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
