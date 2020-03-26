|
ALLEGANY - Kyle M. Macklin Cooney, of 4115 South Nine Mile Road, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (March 22, 2020) in Buffalo.
Kyle was born March 26, 1979, in Olean, and was the son of Kay P. Macklin and David C. Ickes. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Kay P. and Donald C. Cooney.
Kyle was a 1997 graduate of Olean High School. He worked construction with his father Donald Cooney at "Cooney & Son's Builders."
Kyle moved to Florida and then to Buffalo, where he started KMC Rustic Woodworks, where he made rustic furniture and also did construction/remodeling. He recently started the "Perfect" Boat Detailing in Buffalo, which he also did in Florida while he lived there.
Kyle enjoyed hunting, boating, socializing with his friends, making things for people and working.
Kyle is survived by his parents; a daughter, Naudia S. Macklin; eight siblings, Dustin C. (Crystal) Cooney of Allegany, Chad D. Cooney of Orlando, Fla., Todd W. (Josephine) Cooney of Buffalo, Shaun P. (Angelene) Cooney of Melbourne, Fla., Karen A. (Steve) Bolland of Mt. Lakes, N.J., Theresa (Frank) Scicchitano of Olean, Kellie (John) Vanini of Palm Bay, Fla. and Chuck D. Ickes of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Kyle was predeceased by his father, Donald C. Cooney on Jan. 22, 2015.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2020