SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Maj. Lance A. Newton, U.S. Army retired, 50, of Shinglehouse, passed away unexpectedly Monday (July 13, 2020) in Coudersport, after a tragic work-related accident. He was a devoted husband, loving father, caring son and hard worker.
He was born Sunday, Dec. 14, 1969, in Olean, N.Y. He was the son of Walter L. and Sherryl A. Smith Newton. In 2011 he met the love of his life, Jody L. Torrey, remaining inseparable ever since. They were married May 16, 2013, at a beautiful ceremony in Bolivar, N.Y.
Lance was a graduate of Bolivar Central School, Class of 1988 - a proud Bolivar Bulldog. He was an avid sportsman, playing football, baseball and basketball. After high school Lance attended Lock Haven University on a football scholarship, receiving his bachelor's degree in physical education in 1992 and his master's in education in 2003.
While still in college, Lance joined the ROTC. In 1993, he attended OCS in Fort Benning, Ga., beginning a 27-year career serving in the 28th Infantry Division of the Pennsylvania National Guard and U.S. Army. His military career took him many places, including Kosovo; Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina relief efforts; Korea; Germany; and Afghanistan, building an extended military family. He enjoyed his time in the military and was so proud of his son, Garrett, who is currently serving in Iraq.
Lance received many honors while serving, some of which include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal Bronze Star, NATO Medal, Parachutists Badge, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal.
In 1997 Lance began his teaching career at Oswayo Valley High School. He left his mark on many communities as a coach. What brought him the most joy was coaching his own sons and their friends and teammates at Bolivar-Richburg Central School in wrestling. Lance was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a mentor and friend to everyone and always up for a good time along the way.
Lance was an ambitious entrepreneur. While on deployment in Afghanistan in 2013, he purchased his first boom truck, starting Newton Boys Tree Service LLC. His oldest son Tyler and his good friend Larry were by his side the whole time. His most recent endeavor was starting Newton Unlimited LLC with his wife Jody. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and the comradery that surrounded it.
Lance fiercely loved his children and would drop everything to be there for them. Even if that meant taking his crew out to lunch just because Sydney was hungry.
When he wasn't working, Lance enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends and, on occasion, drinking a cold one. He spent his time fishing, kayaking, camping, hunting, riding his Harley, shooting anything and everything that could hold ammo and really enjoyed living his life to the fullest.
Lance is survived by his beloved wife, Jody; mother, Sherryl Newton of Shinglehouse; two sons, Tyler Newton of Shinglehouse and SPC Garrett Newton, serving the U.S. Army in Iraq; two daughters, Lorin Torrey of Olean and Sydney Torrey of Shinglehouse; three fur-sons, Duke, Sergeant Scrappy (aka Scoobs) and Buzzy; a fur daughter, Ziva (the Diva); brother, Tommy Newton of Shinglehouse; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Pat and Kim Torrey of Bolivar; a brother-in-law, William (Jessica) Torrey of Olean; three sisters-in-law, Kathleen Manly of Bluffton, S.C., Suanne (Pat) Murphy and Jamie (Gardner Beck) Torrey, both of Bolivar; his best friend and neighbor, Larry (June) Morrison and his family; too many friends to list (you know who are); and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, all whom he loved so dearly.
Lance was predeceased by his father, Walter L. Newton.
His community has suffered a great loss and he will be dearly missed by so many.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday (July 21, 2020) at the Shinglehouse Assembly Park on Oswayo Street, across from the elementary school, with services immediately following at 2 p.m. Pastor Dave Herne of Heritage AFlame Ministries, Bolivar, will officiate. Full military honors will be accorded. We encourage you to bring a chair. Properly worn face coverings and social distancing are required per the COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations are graciously accepted toward the Lance. A. Newton Scholarship Fund and sent to Oswayo Valley School District, Business Office, 277 S. Oswayo St., Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
