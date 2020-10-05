HINSDALE - Larry D. Armstrong, 59, of 3360 Route 16, passed away unexpectedly Friday (Oct. 2, 2020) at his home.
Born Dec. 25, 1960, in Olean, he was the son of Roland H. and Bessie J. Hinman Armstrong Sr. On July 17, 1999, in Olean, he married Lisa A. Chamberlain, who survives.
Larry was a 1978 graduate of Olean High School, and first worked at several area restaurants, as well as Tops Supermarket. He then worked over 25 years for Dresser Rand in Olean.
He enjoyed coin collecting, fishing and when he was younger, he enjoyed hunting.
Surviving besides his wife Lisa, are his mother, Bessie Armstrong of Greenhurst; a son, Nathan Armstrong of Hinsdale; a brother, Edward Armstrong of Cassadaga; a sister, Jane Armstrong of Akron; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father; and a brother, Roland H. Armstrong Jr.
Friends will be received from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today (Oct. 5, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be Tuesday morning at Allegany Cemetery.
The use of a mask will be required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760.
