MACHIAS - Larry D. "Old Rivers" Smith, of Machias, died Monday (March 4, 2019) at the Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home in Springville, at the age of 79.
He was born March 14, 1939, in Sandusky, a son of the late Russell and Verna Moore Smith.
He was a logger, farmer and milk hauler for 50 years. He had worked for David Slocum, Inc. in Farmersville.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and trap shooting.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Franny Kurdziel Smith, whom he married July 12, 1958, in Sandusky; his sons, Rusty (Magie) Smith, Terry (Lori) Smith and Lincoln (Jane) Smith, all of Freedom; his siblings, Richard (Rosemary) Smith of Sandusky and Alice Wolfer of Machias; and his sister-in-law, Rowena Smith of Farmersville. He was also survived by eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lyle Smith.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be held in Freedom Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, 222 E. Main St., Springville, NY 14141; or to the Machias Fire Dept., 9548 Main St., Machias, NY 14101.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2019