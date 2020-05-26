I have known Larry for many years and we have gone to dinner on our wedding Ann., with Marie and Larry for years. Share many interests and fondly remember going to Westfield one evening and just missed hit a bear coming back thru Whitesville and I wanted to jump out and Larry thought the wiser and kept me safe. Always enjoyed our dinners and time spent. also remember him buying a firearm I had traded into Dicks Gun Shop and we also shared that Bond. Cathy and I are so sorry for Marie and Larry will be sorely missed.
Not a finer man to know. God Speed Larry.
BELMONT - Larry E. Seeley, 74, of Belmont, died Friday (May 22, 2020).
The immediate family will hold a private viewing and funeral at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, Pa. Mr. Naysim Simon will officiate. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Scio. A live webcast for the public will be available 1 p.m. Thursday (May 28, 2020) on www.olneyfoust.com, at the bottom of Larry's obituary page.
Memorials may be made to SPCA serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 26, 2020.