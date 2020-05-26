I have known Larry for many years and we have gone to dinner on our wedding Ann., with Marie and Larry for years. Share many interests and fondly remember going to Westfield one evening and just missed hit a bear coming back thru Whitesville and I wanted to jump out and Larry thought the wiser and kept me safe. Always enjoyed our dinners and time spent. also remember him buying a firearm I had traded into Dicks Gun Shop and we also shared that Bond. Cathy and I are so sorry for Marie and Larry will be sorely missed.

Not a finer man to know. God Speed Larry.