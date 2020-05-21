HINSDALE - Larry Eugene Skinner, 73, of 1088 Flanigan Hill Road, passed away Monday (May 18, 2020) at his home, with his loving wife and stepdaughters by his side, following a brief illness.
Larry was born Dec. 30, 1946, in Wellsville, and was a son of Ralph H. and Wilma M. Edwards Skinner. He was formerly married to the mother of his children, Donna Rarey, who survives. On Oct. 15, 2005, in Hinsdale, he married his loving wife, Bertha Sakala, who survives.
During his childhood, Larry enjoyed being in 4-H, the 4-H horse shows, working on the family horse farm and being a Boy Scout. He was a 1965 graduate of Portville High School, where he was a track star and held the record for the fastest time in the two-mile.
Larry served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 28, 1966 to Feb. 7, 1969. He served two and a half years in Germany, where he was a military policeman and earned the rank of sergeant. Larry earned the Good Conduct Medal. He also fired expert on the M-14 rifle and marksman on the .45 pistol. On Feb. 8, 1969, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he earned the rank of sergeant first class and served as training NCO for the 2nd Battalion, 98th Division. After many years of service to the country that he loved, Larry retired from U.S. Army Reserves in 1993.
While in the Reserves, Larry also worked full time for Cooper Power Systems in Olean for 32 years, until he elected early retirement to care for his ailing father. He also worked nine years as a school bus driver for Hinsdale Central School until he fully retired.
Larry was a member of the Kinney Hose Volunteer Fire Department in Westons Mills for many years and was a member of their Fire Police. In July of 2002, he joined the Hinsdale, Maplehurst and Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department. During his tenure, he served as vice president from 2007 to 2008, president from 2008 to 2010, and again held the office of vice president from 2010 to 2011. Larry was the Fire Police captain and co-coordinator of the annual gun show for many years.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association, a life member of the Hinsdale American Legion and volunteered many years for the annual Falling Leaves Regatta. He was also a life member of the American Veterans Association (AMVETS Post NY-1), a member of the Olean and Silver Springs, Fla. Fraternal Order of Eagles and a recent member of the Ocklawaha, Fla. Moose Lodge.
During his retirement years, Larry enjoyed many winters with his wife in Silver Springs. While in Florida, he was a member of the Ride for Jesus Cowboy Church and in 2016 was baptized by his dear friend and Pastor, Bud Jenkins, who also went to be with the Lord earlier this year.
Larry enjoyed attending family reunions, camping, working on projects outdoors and taking his wife to dinners and dances at their favorite spots. Whether you were family, a friend or a stranger, Larry was always known to lend a helping hand.
Along with his loving wife, Larry is survived by three daughters, Nicole (James) McPhilomy of Cuba, Amy (Eugene) Williams of Olean and Misty Schuman of Allegany; four grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Denise (Martin Matteson) Spears of Olean and Dennelle (Martin) Michalski of Cuba; four step-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; two brothers, Allan (Deborah) Skinner and Richard Skinner, both of Silver Springs; two foster sisters; one foster brother; a close friend who spent many summers with the family when she was a child; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, Ralph H. Skinner on May 27, 2000 and Wilma M. Edwards Skinner on Jan. 8, 2014.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made on Larry's behalf to the Hinsdale Fire Department, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, NY 14743; or the Hinsdale Food Pantry, 3678 Main St., Hinsdale, NY 14743.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
