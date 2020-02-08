Home

Larry J. Schultz Obituary
OLEAN - Larry J. Schultz, formerly of 125 S. Barry St., passed away on Feb. 1, 2020, at the Wellsville Manor Care Center, following a lengthy illness.

Larry was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Lockport.

He enjoyed Wii bowling, reading about nature and sweets.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Clara E. Wilder, pastor of the Tri-church parish, will officiate. Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
