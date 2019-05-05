Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry K. Walters. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CATTARAUGUS- Larry Keith Walters 72, of Arcadia, Fla. and Cattaraugus passed away Wednesday (May 1st, 2019) surrounded by his loved ones. He fought a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born Nov. 10th, 1946, a son of Justin and Alene Walters.



Larry was a 1964 graduate of Cattaraugus Central School.



He was formerly employed at Nuclear Fuel Services and worked construction. Later he owned and operated a retail store in Fort Myers, Fla.



Larry was an avid NASCAR fan and loved working on classic Chevy cars. He always said, "Friends don't let friends drive Fords." He enjoyed golfing, traveling, country music and playing his guitar.



Larry had the ability to make people laugh and lived life to its fullest. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



Larry is survived by his loving companion Deborah (Loomis) Buyck, formerly of Otto. He leaves behind two sisters, Connie Chesebro of Franklinville and Cathy (Dwayne) Emke of Forestville; two brothers, Kenneth Walters of South Dayton and Ronald (Suzanne) Walters of Great Valley; and several nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his parents, Justin and Alene Walters, wife Sharon (Dineen) Walters and brother-in-law David Chesebro.



Per Larry's wishes there will be no services.



Burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Ellicottville, New York.



