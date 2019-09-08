Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Richburg First Day Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Richburg First Day Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Smith-Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura E. Smith-Curtis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura E. Smith-Curtis Obituary
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. - Laura E. Smith-Curtis, 93, of 717 Roberdell Road, and a former Richburg, N.Y., resident, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) in the Richmond County Hospice Haven, following a brief illness.

Born April 16, 1926, in the Town of Wirt, she was the daughter of LaVern and Jennie Pierce Wightman.

Surviving are five children, David (Eileen) Smith of Ithaca, N.Y., Judith Sullivan of Rockingham, Dennis (Kaye) Smith of Smyrna, Tenn., Dean (Marie) Smith of Florida and Daryl (Brenda) Smith of Oneida, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Lucile Baldwin of Richburg; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers; and three sisters.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at the Richburg First Day Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow visitation at 11 a.m. Pastor Larry Allen officiating. Burial will be in the Demick Cemetery in the Town of Wirt.

Arrangements by the Schaffner Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now