|
|
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. - Laura E. Smith-Curtis, 93, of 717 Roberdell Road, and a former Richburg, N.Y., resident, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) in the Richmond County Hospice Haven, following a brief illness.
Born April 16, 1926, in the Town of Wirt, she was the daughter of LaVern and Jennie Pierce Wightman.
Surviving are five children, David (Eileen) Smith of Ithaca, N.Y., Judith Sullivan of Rockingham, Dennis (Kaye) Smith of Smyrna, Tenn., Dean (Marie) Smith of Florida and Daryl (Brenda) Smith of Oneida, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Lucile Baldwin of Richburg; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers; and three sisters.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at the Richburg First Day Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow visitation at 11 a.m. Pastor Larry Allen officiating. Burial will be in the Demick Cemetery in the Town of Wirt.
Arrangements by the Schaffner Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 8, 2019