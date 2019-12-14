|
ROCHESTER - Laurie A. Cornelius, 50, passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital, following a lingering illness.
She was born May 29, 1969, in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Gerald C. and Judy A. Lewis Cornelius.
Laurie was raised in Wellsville, she was a 1987 graduate of Wellsville High School, and attended Olean Business Institute.
She was formerly employed, as a receptionist, at Jones Memorial Hospital. She has resided in Texas, Salamanca and most recently in Rochester. She enjoyed making crafts, reading and watching TV.
She is survived by a son, Brady; a brother, Bradley (Samantha) Cornelius of Wellsville; a nephew, Zachary Cornelius; two nieces, Danielle and Anna Cornelius; four aunts; and several cousins.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by a brother, Michael E. Cornelius on May 31, 1988; and a niece, Chelsea Cornelius.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 34 W. State St., in Wellsville. Burial will be in Yorks Corners Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 14, 2019