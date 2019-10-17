|
CUBA - Laurie A. Ellis, 58, of 9703 West Cuba Road, Cuba, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019) at home, after a lengthy illness.
Born May 3, 1961, in Cuba, she was a daughter of Lee and Sandra Winchell Bailey. On May 7, 2016, she married Scott Ellis, who survives.
Laurie was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1979.
She had a been a secretary for Meadow Brook Dairies, ACME Electric of Cuba, Congdons Body Shop, East Side Garage and Prestons in Wellsville, and was currently the superintendent's secretary at Friendship Central School.
Laurie loved her children and grandchildren and spending time with her family. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding her motorcycle, the coffee club and time spent with nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her mother, Sandra Bailey of Cuba; her husband, Scott Ellis of Cuba; a son, Jason (Stephanie) Butts of Portville; a daughter, Erica (Chris) Hint of Manteca, Calif.; two stepdaughters, Brittney (Tim Willett) Ellis of Perry and Amber Ellis of Nunda; two grandchildren, Garrett and Hannah Hint; five step grandchildren, Riley, Mason, Blake, Owen and Piper; a brother, Lee (Sandy) Bailey II of Hinsdale; two sisters, Penny (Larry) Hadsell and Dawn Sherman, both of Cuba; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father.
Friends will be received from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St. Cuba, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Kirk Kirch will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Pink Pumpkin Project, 2319 Valley View Drive, Allegany, NY 14706.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 17, 2019