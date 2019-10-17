Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie A. Ellis


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurie A. Ellis Obituary
CUBA - Laurie A. Ellis, 58, of 9703 West Cuba Road, Cuba, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019) at home, after a lengthy illness.

Born May 3, 1961, in Cuba, she was a daughter of Lee and Sandra Winchell Bailey. On May 7, 2016, she married Scott Ellis, who survives.

Laurie was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1979.

She had a been a secretary for Meadow Brook Dairies, ACME Electric of Cuba, Congdons Body Shop, East Side Garage and Prestons in Wellsville, and was currently the superintendent's secretary at Friendship Central School.

Laurie loved her children and grandchildren and spending time with her family. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding her motorcycle, the coffee club and time spent with nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Bailey of Cuba; her husband, Scott Ellis of Cuba; a son, Jason (Stephanie) Butts of Portville; a daughter, Erica (Chris) Hint of Manteca, Calif.; two stepdaughters, Brittney (Tim Willett) Ellis of Perry and Amber Ellis of Nunda; two grandchildren, Garrett and Hannah Hint; five step grandchildren, Riley, Mason, Blake, Owen and Piper; a brother, Lee (Sandy) Bailey II of Hinsdale; two sisters, Penny (Larry) Hadsell and Dawn Sherman, both of Cuba; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father.

Friends will be received from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St. Cuba, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Kirk Kirch will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Pink Pumpkin Project, 2319 Valley View Drive, Allegany, NY 14706.

Online condolences may be sent at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now