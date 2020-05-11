Laurie B. LaWall
OLEAN - Laurie B. LaWall, of 1615 ½ W. State St., passed away on Thursday (May 7, 2020).

Laurie was born on Aug. 9, 1983, in Olean, the daughter of Wayne C. and Jacqueline E. Willard Murphy. She was formerly married to Dana LaWall.

Laurie attended Olean High School and Altmar Parish Williamstown Central in Parish. She was a 2001 graduate of John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix. Laurie also graduated from Continental School of Cosmetology.

She worked for Tim Horton's in Olean, and then worked at Super Cuts, where she was a hairdresser for the past two years.

Laurie enjoyed jewelry making, music and playing her guitar, but she truly loved her children and spending time with them.

Laurie is survived by three children, Logan Zander Smith, Caroline Elizabeth Smith and Paige Kinley Smith; her parents, Wayne and Jacqueline Murphy of Parish; six siblings, Gloria J. (Michael) Burroughs, Kevin M. (Sarah) Pangborn, both of Cattaraugus, Kristen M. Smith of Whitsett, N.C., Andrea E. Smith of Indiana, and Tricia E. and Kelly L. Murphy of Parish; a stepsister, Claire A. Murphy of Madrid; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Flowers are appreciated. Memorial donations can be made to the United Pentecostal Church, 1100 Homer St., Olean, NY 14760.

Published in Olean Times Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
