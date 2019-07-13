loving mother and grandmother
OLEAN - Laurie J. Chamberlain, 62, of 116 ½ Green Street, Olean, passed away Thursday (July 11, 2019) at Olean General Hospital after a brief illness.
Laurie was born July 12, 1956, in Syracuse, and was the daughter of Page and Bettyelna Waite Chamberlain.
She loved doing crafts, baking and made excellent Christmas Fudge. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Miami Dolphins.
She is survived by her longtime loving companion, Howard Snell of Olean; two daughters, Heather Volkmar of Olean and Heidi (Robert) Kew of Belfast; grandchildren, Brendan Thurston, Cameron Thurston, Rachel (Brad) Cedeno, and Alicia Kew; two great-grandchildren, Kayden and Xander Cedeno; two brothers, Lynn (Carla) Chamberlain of Fillmore and Gary (Jackie) Chamberlain of Sandusky; a mother-like figure to Susan, (Wayne) Johnson of Belfast; Amber Ramsey of Richburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Bruce Chamberlain and a grandson, Dominick Thurston.
There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull Street, Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 13, 2019