CATTARAUGUS - LaVerne C. Brace, 64, of Cattaraugus, passed away Saturday (May 9, 2020) at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, in Springville.



Mr. Brace was born Feb. 26, 1956, in Salamanca, the son of the late Chauncey and Ivaline Allen Brace.



He was an over-the-road truck driver for many years, having driven for many different companies, including CFI .



Mr. Brace is survived by his loving companion, Kimberly Dorman of Cattaraugus; two sons, LaVerne C. (Carrie) Brace II of Cuba and Heath Brace of Cattaraugus; two step-daughters, Andrea Dorman and Rachel Aldrich, both of Cattaraugus; two grandchildren, Jayden and Emma.



He is also survived, and predeceased, by many brothers and sisters.



Private family services will be held.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.

