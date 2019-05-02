Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne F. White. View Sign Service Information Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc 9 Bull St Cuba , NY 14727 (585)-968-0100 Send Flowers Obituary

CUBA - LaVerne F. White, 74, of 9011 County Road 20, Cuba, passed away Wednesday (May 1, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, after a short illness.



Born Dec. 21, 1944, in Bradford, Pa., he was a son of Walter W. and Stella M. Stearns White. On Feb. 1, 1964, in Cuba, he married the former Nancy Bristol, who predeceased him Dec. 29, 2017.



LaVerne worked for the Local 621 laborers union for 50 years prior to retiring. During that time he was able to work for several different construction companies in the area. He also owned and operated White Auto Sales of Cuba with his wife for many years.



He was a jack of all trades that could fix anything and there wasn't anything he couldn't do. He enjoyed working on cars and woodworking, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and was available to his family at a moment's notice.



Surviving are four sons, LaVerne White of Cuba, Walter (Renate) White of Cuba, Kevin (Jennifer) White of Hornell and James (Amy) Fry of Cuba; a daughter, Diana (Jeremy) Joseph of Cuba; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lawrence (Mannie) White of Limestone; a sister, Dorothy Gordon of Nunda; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Walter White; and a sister, Iva Mogg.



There will be no visitations. Private family services will be held at their convenience.



Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.



