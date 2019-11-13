|
BOLIVAR - LaVerne W. "Bones" Chadderdon, 85, of 116 Second St., passed away Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) in the Highland Health Care Center in Wellsville, following a brief illness.
Born May 27, 1934, in Cuba, he was the son of Vernon and Maybel Hurd Chadderdon. He married the former Frances Hungerford on June 19, 2005, in Bolivar. Mrs. Chadderdon survives.
Bones was a graduate of the Bolivar Central School, Class of 1953. He received a bachelor's degree in education from SUNY Brockport in 1971.
Bones was employed in the communication deptartment of RG&E in Rochester. Later Bones was employed by the Angelica, Warsaw, Caledonia-Mumford and Pavilion school districts as a teacher prior to his retirement.
Bones was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1954 to 1956. He was inducted into the Allegany County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, and was a member of Kenyon Andrus Post 772 American Legion in Bolivar.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are one daughter, Kathy (Pat) Tucci of Avondale, Pa.; four sons, Kelly Howry of Clinton, Ill., Craig (Cinzia) Chadderdon of Scottsville and Greig (Linda) Chadderdon and Kyle M. Chadderdon, both of Caledonia; three stepchildren, Lynn (Donald) Nguyen Buffington, Mary (Ricardo) Adams and Rich (Ann) Buffington; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandyon; and a sister, Laura Miller.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will follow visitation at 11 a.m. Pastor Kevin Palmitier of the Followers of the Way Church, Friendship, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials to TSC Clinic, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati OH 45229.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2019