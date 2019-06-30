Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence C. Cauvel Jr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Duke Center United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Duke Center United Methodist Church Burial 11:00 AM McKean Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

DERRICK CITY, Pa. - Lawrence C. Cauvel Jr., 95, of Fullerton Road, Derrick City, passed away Friday (June 28, 2019) at Bradford Manor.



Born Nov. 29, 1923, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Marion (Kockler) Cauvel Sr. On Feb. 3, 1951, in Knapp Creek, N.Y., he married Joan M. McHenry Cauvel, who survives.



He graduated from Otto High School, in 1940, and went on to enlist with the United States



Lawrence was a warehouse supervisor, at Olean Wholesale Grocery, for over 40 years. He played pro baseball, as a pitcher, for the Bradford PONY League, and at Poughkeepsie, in AA baseball.



He was a member Otto Lions Club, and loved his rose garden.



Surviving in addition to his wife Joan, of 68 years, are two sons, Bruce (Robin) Cauvel of Derrick City and Gary (Julie) Cauvel of Marshburg; a sister, Jennie Lou Blumenthal of Olean; a brother, Paul Cauvel of Derrick City; and five grandchildren, Kelley Clark, Laura McCartney, Melissa Cannon, Matthew Cauvel and Michelle Cavagnaro.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Glenn Cauvel; a sister, Barbara Cook; a sister-in-law, Alice Cauvel; a brother-in-law, Jack Blumenthal.



Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) in the Duke Center United Methodist Church, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with Rev. Beth Rosler, pastor of the Duke Center United Methodist Church, and Rev. Paula Grucza, pastor of the Emlenton United Methodist Ministries, co-officiating. Military honors and burial will be held in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 3, 2019).



Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to the Knapp Creek United Methodist Church; the ; or a .



Online condolences may be expressed at DERRICK CITY, Pa. - Lawrence C. Cauvel Jr., 95, of Fullerton Road, Derrick City, passed away Friday (June 28, 2019) at Bradford Manor.Born Nov. 29, 1923, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Marion (Kockler) Cauvel Sr. On Feb. 3, 1951, in Knapp Creek, N.Y., he married Joan M. McHenry Cauvel, who survives.He graduated from Otto High School, in 1940, and went on to enlist with the United States Army , until his honorable discharge, in 1943.Lawrence was a warehouse supervisor, at Olean Wholesale Grocery, for over 40 years. He played pro baseball, as a pitcher, for the Bradford PONY League, and at Poughkeepsie, in AA baseball.He was a member Otto Lions Club, and loved his rose garden.Surviving in addition to his wife Joan, of 68 years, are two sons, Bruce (Robin) Cauvel of Derrick City and Gary (Julie) Cauvel of Marshburg; a sister, Jennie Lou Blumenthal of Olean; a brother, Paul Cauvel of Derrick City; and five grandchildren, Kelley Clark, Laura McCartney, Melissa Cannon, Matthew Cauvel and Michelle Cavagnaro.He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Glenn Cauvel; a sister, Barbara Cook; a sister-in-law, Alice Cauvel; a brother-in-law, Jack Blumenthal.Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) in the Duke Center United Methodist Church, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with Rev. Beth Rosler, pastor of the Duke Center United Methodist Church, and Rev. Paula Grucza, pastor of the Emlenton United Methodist Ministries, co-officiating. Military honors and burial will be held in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 3, 2019).Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to the Knapp Creek United Methodist Church; the ; or a .Online condolences may be expressed at hollenbeckcahill.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.