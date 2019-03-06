Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence W. Peterson. View Sign





Born June 27, 1940, in Olean, he was the son of the late Claude A. Peterson and Isabell M. Bliss. On June 27, 1996, in Portville, he married Cynthia Wright, who survives.



Lawrence was a lifelong resident of Portville and loved living on Lillibridge Road. He attended Portville Central School, where he played football.



He was a veteran of the



When he was younger, he worked on Leo Ferrano's farm doing all kinds of farm work. He went to work for Cooper Power Systems in Olean, where he retired from.



In his earlier years, Lawrence enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He also tapped the maple trees on Carroll Road to make maple syrup. Lawrence was an avid roller skater and horseman.



He had many friends and never met a stranger. He was kind and generous to all who knew him. Lawrence loved his family wholeheartedly.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cynthia Wright-Peterson; his children, Brent (Sonya) Peterson of Buffalo, Brian Peterson of Virginia, Byron (Sue) Peterson of North Carolina, Briet Peterson of Rochester and Michael Wright of Olean; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Gail (Edmund) Gayton of North Carolina; and a host of other relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by many aunts and uncles.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (March 7, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (March 8, 2019) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery.



