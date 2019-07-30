Home

Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
Lela Miller


1928 - 2019
Lela Miller Obituary
HUMPHREY - Lela Miller, 91, of Humphrey, passed away peacefully Sunday (July 28, 2019) surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 4, 1928, in Niagara Falls, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Carrie Allison Gee. On May 15, 1952, in Erie, Pa., she married Roy C. "Whitey" Miller, who predeceased her.

Lela was retired from Harrison Radiator Division of GM for 30 years.

She loved to travel and she was an avid reader. She enjoyed selling blueberries at the farmer's markets and helping out on the farm during summers. She was game for anything and was always ready to hit the road, even if it was on a motorcycle. Her family and friends will always remember her as Gigi. Her sweet disposition, kind heart and thoughtful deeds will be truly missed.

She is survived by her beloved children, Carrie (Daniel) Childs of Humphrey, Lawrence Miller of Bradford, Pa., Kimberly (Peter) Sirianni of Lancaster and Daniel (Catherine) Miller of Humphrey; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, whom she adored; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, (Aug. 2, 2019) at the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, A memorial service will be held at noon in the church. Rev. Kim Rossi, rector, will officiate. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Olean; or the Cattaraugus County SPCA, P.O. Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019
