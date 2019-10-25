|
REXVILLE - Leo E. Coleman, 91, of County Route 98, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at St. James Mercy Hospital, in Hornell, after an extended illness.
Leo was bon Dec. 2, 1927, in Hornell, to the late Thomas and Ruth McAllister Coleman. Sixty-six years ago, on May 15, 1953, in Rexville, he married the former Barbara Jean Ordway, who survives, and resides in Rexville.
Leo was a lifelong resident of Rexville, where he owned and operated the L.E.C. Dairy Farm, in Rexville. In his younger years, he was one of the original members of the West Union Wildcat Softball team, playing first base.
Outside of farming, he was an avid hunter and outdoorsman; served on the Whitesville School Board of Education for eight years; and was also on the Agway Committee Board, in Whitesville. Like many farmers who had their favorite tractors, Leo was no exception. He had a 1944 Farmall M that he was very fond of, and would compete in area tractor pulls, and won many events with his tractor. Very seldom did he get beat in his class.
In addition to his wife Jean of Rexville, Leo is survived by two sons, Leo E. (Lisa) Coleman of Whitesville and Lynn (Diane) Coleman of Rexville; two daughters, Shirley (Charles) Criss of Rensselaer and Ruth (David) Slaght of Harrisburg, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Coleman, Jason (Brandi) Coleman, Justin (Alicia) Coleman and Adam Slaght; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; two brothers, Thomas "Hughie" (Nancy) Coleman of Greenwood and Kenneth (Geri) Coleman of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; a sister, Isabelle Cooney of Whitesville; special friends, Mike and Kitty Kirsch and Danielle Morris-Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Jarred Coleman; a brother, Francis Coleman; and nephews, Frankie and Thomas Coleman.
The family will receive friends for a short period of time, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Rexville, where a funeral mass will follow visitation at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's churchyard cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Leo's name may be made to either the Hart Comfort Home, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, NY 14895 or to the West Union Vol. Fire Dept. c/o Donald Meehan, 1438 County Route 98, Rexville, NY 14877.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 25, 2019