|
|
WELLSVILLE - Leo W. Eaton, 91, of 3253 First St., passed away at home Sunday (April 12, 2020).
He was born Nov. 21, 1928, in Coudersport, Pa., the son of the late Elwyn Avery and Zelma Kuhn Eaton. On March 25, 1949, in Wellsville, he married Joyce Mae Buckhout, who predeceased him Nov. 10, 2016.
All his working life Leo was employed at C. E. Air Preheater Company, beginning in 1948 and retiring in 1991. He was a member McEwen Hose Company #4.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law, who dedicated his life to his family and God's creatures. He enjoyed traveling with his wife across the United States, camping and watching wildlife.
He is survived by three daughters, Karen (Chris) Remick of Palmer, Alaska, Kathy (Howard) Warren of Purcell Okla. and Laura (Dennis) Skluzacek of Palmer; a son, James (June) Eaton of Wellsville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Robert) Carroll and Marjorie Guido; a sister-in-law, Audrey Eaton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased, in addition to his parents and wife, by three brothers, Elwyn, Clifton and Richard Eaton; and three sisters, Pearl Baldwin, Gertrude Dunham and Genevieve Stuckey.
At Leo's request, there will be no public service.
Please consider memorial donations to the SPCA Serving Allegany County; the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department; or the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Rescue Squad.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2020