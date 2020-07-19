OLEAN - Leon L. Larrabee, of 114 S. Eighth St., passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Leon was born Dec. 16, 1949, and was the son of Leon L. and Lillian Rose Maynard Larrabee. On Jan. 1, 2008, he married the love of his life, Jane M. Daniels, who survives.
Leon was employed for the town Of Olean Highway Department for 30 years. He also worked part-time at Mickey's Save-Way, and as a sous-chef at Mickey's Restaurant, for 15 years, up until his retirement.
Leon was an avid reader, and also loved hunting; fishing; cooking; and attending dirt track races; but most of all he loved his grandchildren and spending time with them.
Along with loving wife, Leon is survived by a daughter; Stacey Jane (Edward) Maine of Olean; four stepchildren, Jeremiah E. Kellen of Olean, Sarah L. (Mark) Ruvolo of Painted Post, Matthew R. Kellen of Manhattan and Leah E. Kellen of Painted Post; four grandchildren, Ariel, Tiana, Isabella and Miah; six siblings, Jim (Pat) Larrabee of Wymer, Mildred L. (Sonny) Mascho of Hinsdale, Connie (Harold) Lockwood of Belmont, Rosemary Larrabee of Olean, Dale (Don) Lockwood of Olean and Ted (Sharon) Mascho of Hinsdale; and many nieces and nephews.
Leon was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Larrabee; and three siblings, Erney Larrabee, Patricia Larrabee and Jean Whitwood.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday (June 20, 2020) in the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time funeral services will be held. The Rev. Chuck Maine, pastor of Epic Church, will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to donors choice.