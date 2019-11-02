|
|
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Leon Richard Little Jr., 88, of Dunedin, passed away Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born March 15, 1931, in Olean, N.Y., to Leon Richard and Stacia Doris Sherman Little.
He graduated from Olean High School in 1948 and enlisted in the U.S. Marines at age 17. He fought in the Korean War from 1948 to 1952 and was awarded two Purple Heart medals for his service.
He attended Bucknell (Pa.) University and graduated with a chemistry degree from NYU, Buffalo, N.Y., while working full-time and raising his family.
He worked at National Gypsum in Buffalo; Prototool in Jamestown, N.Y. and Chicago Ill.; and established the accounting office of LR Little & Associates in Dunedin in 1980, retiring in 2015.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge 192 and VFW 225.
He married his former wife Mary Kathryn Keim Little in 1953, and together they raised five surviving children, Terry (Nieves) of Palm Harbor, Cindy of Marietta, Ga., Daniel (Lisa) of Dunedin, Stacie of Dunedin and Ann (Steve) of Port Angeles, Wash. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his friend, Macaria Cay Dillon.
The interment will take place, with military honors, at 10 a.m. Friday (Nov 8, 2019) at Bay Pines National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that you make a donation to the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 2, 2019