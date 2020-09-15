LOUISBURG, N.C. - Leonard Lyle Strang, known to friends as Dutch, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 2, 2020, at the Louisburg Healthcare Center in Louisburg.
Born July 6, 1930, in Williamsport, Pa., to Edith Laura Moore and Leonard Allan Strang.
Much of his childhood was spent living, and working, on the family's farms between Eldred and Belmont, N.Y.
Upon graduating high school in 1949, he joined the U.S. Army, serving overseas in Germany during the post-World War II reconstruction period, which sparked his lifelong interest in European military history.
Upon his return home, he began working for Airco Speer in Bradford, Pa. During this time, Dutch spent his weekends racing at many local dirt tracks throughout Western New York and Pennsylvania. At his estimate, he raced at more than 22 different tracks, winning several championships during his career.
In the 1970's, he opened his automotive shop in Eldred, Vehicle Specialties, where he serviced local vehicles, as well as built stock cars for himself and other drivers.
Dutch retired from racing in the early 90's, but his love of racing and cars never dwindled. He was also an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Snyder Strang of Louisburg; sons, Dwane Snyder of Newton Grove and Leonard F. Strang of Brookville, Ken.; daughters, Edith Strang of Alton, Va. and Jenn Strang of Pittsburgh, Pa.; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold Strang of Smethport, Pa.; as well as his infant son, Kenneth Strang; and a daughter, Diane (Bruce) Cordner.
At his request, no services are to be held, and his ashes will be interred alongside his mother, at a later date in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you consider a donation to the Carnegie Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped at carnegielibrary.org/give/.
During the past few years as his vision failed, Leonard was provided with free audiobooks via the mail from the library, that brought him many hours of comfort and joy.