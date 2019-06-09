March 22, 1929 to Feb. 19, 2019
MESA, Ariz. - Leota was born in Salamanca, N.Y., the daughter of Manley and Laura Bonsteel Smith and the dear sister of the late Delmar Smith.
Leota was the beloved wife of Donald E. Reasor for 67 years, married June 16, 1951. She was the loving mother of Greg (Afonso) Reasor, Gary (Barbara) Reasor, Sandra (Brent) Johnson-Jacobs and Glenn (Angie) Reasor; cherished grandmother of Tiffany, Jeff, Ryan, Kyle, Grant and Drew; and Ewan's devoted great-grandmother.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday (June 14, 2019) at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Olean, N.Y. Immediately following, there will be a graveside service at Green Cemetery in Great Valley, N.Y.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mi Casa Nursing Center, Mesa, for their loving care.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 9, 2019