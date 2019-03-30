LeRoy E. Lincoln

CATTARAUGUS - LeRoy E. Lincoln, 68, of Cattaraugus, passed away Friday (March 29, 2019).

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.

Arrangements are incomplete and a full obituary will appear later.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
