CATTARAUGUS - LeRoy E. Lincoln, 68, of Cattaraugus, passed away Friday (March 29, 2019).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeRoy E. Lincoln.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.
Arrangements are incomplete and a full obituary will appear later.
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 30, 2019