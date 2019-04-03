SALAMANCA - Mr. Leroy L. Pond Jr., 65, of Salamanca, died Friday afternoon (March 29, 2019) at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, following a short illness.
Born May 16, 1953, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Leroy L. Pond Sr. and Shirley (Jack) Crist O'Neil. He was married Oct. 23, 1971, at the former Holy Cross Church, to the former Barbara Kochaniec, who survives.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1971.
Mr. Pond had been employed for over ten years at the New York State Department of Transportation in Salamanca, retiring in 2016. He had also owned and operated Pond Trucking for many years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a car enthusiast and a professional car restorer. His restoration of a 1959 Chevrolet Impala won the Antique Automobile Club of America Grand National Award in 1990. He also liked spending time at the family camp.
Surviving besides his wife are a son, Leroy (Wendy) Pond III of Eden; a daughter, Valerie (David) White of Eden; five grandchildren, Jocelyn Pond, Leroy Pond IV, Rhys Pond, David White Jr. and Noah White, all of Eden; a sister, Julie (Dave) Hamacher of Salamanca; a brother, Jeffrey (Beverly) Pond of Salamanca; two sisters-in-law, Betty Kochaniec and Mary Jane Eddy, both of Florida; a brother-in-law, Jim (Diane) Kochaneic of Salamanca; several stepsisters; a stepbrother; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Michele) Ambuske; and two stepsisters, Donna Creeley and Carol Winkleman.
There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2019