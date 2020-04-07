|
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Lester F. Kenfield, a resident at The Bridges at Bent Creek, Mechanicsburg, passed away March 28, 2020.
Lester was born Oct. 13, 1927, in Hinsdale, N.Y., son of the late Lewis and Alice Kenfield.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, in 1945 at age 17, and was in boot camp when atomic bombs were dropped on Japan. Discharged in 1946, he returned to Hinsdale and finished high school in 1947.
In 1949, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served during the Korean War in 1951, as ammunition truck driver. Lester returned to the states for one year and was then assigned to the U.S. Army Headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany for three years.
In 1968, he went to Vietnam, as a flight operations chief in a combat helicopter unit. Lester was in Korea again in 1971 in the 38th Missile Brigade. The rest of his career he was a recruiting supervisor in New York state, Maryland and Pennsylvania. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1977, a senior non-commissioned officer with 30 years active duty.
Lester then became a MetLife insurance and investment representative, retiring with 12 years of service. He volunteered at the Ecumenical Retirement Center for four years; four years at Whitaker Center; and was a staff officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Lester is survived by his long-time companion, Doris Ryder of Middletown; a daughter, Paula Gambrill of Vero Beach, Fla.; sons, Michael of Port Charlotte, Fla. and Ronald of Pittsford, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Ryan Gambrill, Brett Gambrill and Sabrina Goico; three great-grandsons, Liam, Oliver and Gabriel Gambrill; three great-granddaughters, Azeriah, Sereniah and Napriyah Goico.
Lester was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia, in 2013.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neill Funeral Home Inc. Camp Hill. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be at Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery. neillcamphill.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2020