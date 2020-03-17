Home

Lester V. Cline

Lester V. Cline Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Lester V. Cline, 87, of 1974 Hallsport Road, passed away on Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 8, 1933, in Wellsville, the son of the late Floyd W. and Florence Latten Cline. On Aug. 2, 1952, in Wellsville, he married the former Lola Allen, who predeceased him on Dec. 9, 2019.

Lester was employed by M &W Tire Company, of Wellsville, and Sullivan & Murray Inc., of Olean. He established Cline Retreading Company Inc. of Wellsville, in 1983. He enjoyed hunting; local dirt track racing; turkey shoots; tinkering; and spending time with family.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas (Patricia) Cline and Kenneth (Teresa) Cline; and a daughter, Debra (Guy) Jackson, all of Wellsville; grandchildren, Tabitha (Mark) Jachlewski, Rachel (John) Wells, Nathanael (Erinnae) Cline, Deborah Cline, Timothy (Amy) Cline, Megan (Michael) Fanelli, Jerad Cline, Andrew (Ashleigh) Cline, Carissa Jackson and Jennifer (Justin) Henry; 10 great-grandchildren, Atley, Elizabeth, Isabelle, Brenda, Luca, Wrigley, Ripken, Logan, Braedyn and Colin; a brother, Milford Cline; a sister, Ruth Carney; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Harrison; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Lyle and Wayne Cline; three sisters, Marion Cline, Mildred Lucas and Genevieve Vaughn; a great-grandson, Salvatore Fanelli; and a brother-in-law, Harry Carney.

At Lester's request, there will be no visitation or service. Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House.

Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
