NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. - Lewis "Lou" Piccioli, of North Palm Beach, formerly of Olean, N.Y., died Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) after a long illness.
Lou was born Nov. 22, 1928, in Buffalo, N.Y. He was the son of Pasquale and Mildred Orlando Piccioli.
He was a graduate of Olean High School and had a long career with AT&T. Lou was an avid golfer.
Lou is survived by three sons, Tom Piccioli of Colorado, and John (Debbie) Piccioli and Steven (Lu) Piccioli, both of Tucson, Ariz.; two stepchildren, Sheri Novitt and Rick Morgan; two brothers, Dan (Diana) Piccioli of Allegany, N.Y., and Patrick (Betsey) Piccioli of East Rochester, N.Y.; a sister, Mary Piccioli of Allegany; his sister-in-law, Margel Piccioli; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and a niece.
In addition to being predeceased by his parents, Lou was predeceased by his brother, Richard "Richie" Piccioli.
The Piccioli family appreciates the kindness extended to Lou over the years by his good friends from North Palm Beach Country Club, especially that of Jeannie Lemmo.
There will be no visitation or funeral services. A celebration of Lou's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 25, 2019