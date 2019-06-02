OLEAN- Linda A. Richardson, of 1749 Gargoyle Road, passed away Thursday (May 30, 2019) at her home following a brief illness.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday (June 6, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State Street, Olean and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (June 7, 2019), at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Chuck Maine, Pastor of Epic Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Allegany Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in the Tuesday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 2, 2019