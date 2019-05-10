Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda A. Steadman. View Sign Service Information Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

PORTVILLE - Linda A. Steadman, of 979 Portville-Olean Road, passed away Wednesday (May 8, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, following an illness.



Linda was born on March 14, 1945, in Bath, Maine. She was the daughter of Franklin T. and Doris Ann Babine MacDonald. On June 14, 1993, at the Good News Chapel in Lewiston, Maine, she married her husband of 26 years, the love of her life, Richard R. Steadman, who survives.



Linda was a graduate of Morse High School in Bath.



She worked as a cashier, for several years, at Burgess Market in Bath. In the early 1980's, Linda drove a food truck on Brunswick Naval Air Station, and worked for Bath Iron Works. She also sold Avon cosmetics, in Bath, for a period of time.



Linda and her husband moved to Portville in 2016. She enjoyed interior decorating, singing country music and listening to classic piano. Linda will be remembered as being energetic and a spunky person.



Along with her loving husband, Linda is survived by four children, Peggy S. Crippen of New Port, Maine, Ray E. Thomas of Phippsburg, Maine, Randy E. Thomas-Garcia of Lincoln, Maine and Tina M. Thomas of Bowdoin, Maine; two stepchildren, Richard R. (Amy) Steadman Jr. of Olean and Amy (Joe) Miller of Portville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings, Elaine H. Rice of Florida, Thomas J. MacDonald of Middleton, Mass. and Rosalyn G. (Shawn) Moody of New Haven, Conn.; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Jim) Heflin, Shirley (Larry) Riehle, Barb (Dennis) Meyers, Carol (Eric) Schutt and Gloria Seamon; a brother-in-law, Robert C. (Linda) Steadman; and several nieces and nephews.



Linda was predeceased by a brother, George J. MacDonald, in 2010.



Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon Falls, Maine.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at



