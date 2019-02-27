CUBA - Linda D. Brant, of 9220 Hoyett Road, Cuba, passed away Saturday (Feb. 23, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.
Born Aug. 21, 1960, in Niagara Falls, she was the daughter of Clarence and Aletha Smith Sr.
She worked as a nurse's aide and enjoyed doing crafts.
Surviving are her dad, of Friendship; two sons, Russell (Barbara) Brant of Cuba and Johnny Brant of Ashville, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and one brother, Clarence Smith Jr. of Wellsville.
She was predeceased by her mom.
At her request, there will be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2019