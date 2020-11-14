LANCASTER, Pa. - On Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020) Linda K. Carr Griffith, 75, of 111 Bender Mill Road, Lancaster, and formerly of Portville, N.Y., passed from her home, to be with her Heavenly Father, after a brief illness.
Born on Aug. 10, 1945, at home on the family farm in Chrystal, Potter County, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. and Mary F. Myrick Carr. In Shinglehouse, on Feb. 23, 1964, Linda married Dennis E. Griffith, who survives.
After her high school years, at Oswayo Valley School District, she worked for many years at the Market Basket in Shinglehouse, and enjoyed hosting picnics, at her home in Portville, N.Y., for her co-workers.
After moving to Lancaster in 1983, she worked for New Holland Meats, located at various area farmer's markets. She also worked at several dry cleaners in the Lancaster area.
Most recently she was secretary/treasurer for Griffith Technical Illustrations. Linda enjoyed working in her flower gardens and shopping for the best deals, especially at good yard sales.
She had many, many cats over the years; her most recent was Bob, her adopted feral cat.
She loved vacationing at Ocean City, Md., and around Skyline Drive, in Virginia. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She loved cooking, but even more so for family reunions, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
She poured her love into the many Thanksgiving pies, and dozens upon dozens of Christmas cookies, she baked each year to share with those she loved, especially her grandsons of whom she was most proud.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Gary (Kim) Griffith; two grandsons, Matthew and Joshua of Honeoye Falls, N.Y.; a brother, Thomas M. Carr of Shinglehouse; three sisters, Annette E. Perkins of Olean, N.Y., Donna J. Siebert of Coudersport and Ruth E. Spader of Lancaster; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a step-brother, Raymond E. Karr.
There will be no public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory, to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster or a charity of your choice
.