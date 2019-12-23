Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda K. Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda K. Hall Obituary
LITTLE VALLEY - Linda K. Hall, 61, of Little Valley, passed away Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019) at her home.

She was born Nov. 28, 1958, in East Aurora, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Josephine (Waite) Sherlock. On Dec. 19, 1981, she married Clifton Hall, who predeceased her on Jan. 23, 2011.

She is survived by six sons, Christopher Tinsley of Houston, Texas, Clifton Hall II of Little Valley, Thomas Gleason of Atlanta, Ga., James Gleason of Salamanca, and John Hall and Kenneth Hall, of North Tonawanda; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and a brother, Jack Sherlock of Little Valley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -