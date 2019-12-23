|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Linda K. Hall, 61, of Little Valley, passed away Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019) at her home.
She was born Nov. 28, 1958, in East Aurora, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Josephine (Waite) Sherlock. On Dec. 19, 1981, she married Clifton Hall, who predeceased her on Jan. 23, 2011.
She is survived by six sons, Christopher Tinsley of Houston, Texas, Clifton Hall II of Little Valley, Thomas Gleason of Atlanta, Ga., James Gleason of Salamanca, and John Hall and Kenneth Hall, of North Tonawanda; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and a brother, Jack Sherlock of Little Valley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 23, 2019